Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

