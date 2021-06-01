Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.62

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.62 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 131.10 ($1.71). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 125.80 ($1.64), with a volume of 217,578 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.62. The company has a market cap of £139.70 million and a PE ratio of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

