Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,890.66

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,890.66 ($24.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,155 ($28.16). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,136 ($27.91), with a volume of 1,020,312 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BRBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,095.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,890.66. The firm has a market cap of £8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Burberry Group Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

