Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.63

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $16.92. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 6,503 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 2,970.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 192,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marine Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marine Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.