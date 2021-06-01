Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $177.55 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANNSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

