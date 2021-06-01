FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of AEO opened at $35.43 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

