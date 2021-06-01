Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.96.

CM opened at C$140.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$118.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$87.85 and a 1 year high of C$143.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total value of C$1,114,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$311,175.20. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,410.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

