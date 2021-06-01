The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Gap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The Gap has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $96,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,817.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273 over the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

