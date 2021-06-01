Brokers Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

NYSE ANF opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

