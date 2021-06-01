Dollar General Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

NYSE:DG opened at $202.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

