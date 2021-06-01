TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Set at $40.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.08.

TIXT opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. Research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $54,357,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

