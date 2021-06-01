Barclays Cuts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $59.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.76.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Anaplan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

