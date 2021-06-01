Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WNC. Vertical Research started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.70 million, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

