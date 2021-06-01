Morgan Stanley Upgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJI. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

