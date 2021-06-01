Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Insmed alerts:

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,808,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter.

INSM opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. Insmed has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.