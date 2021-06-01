Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.92 Million

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post sales of $161.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.35 million and the highest is $162.70 million. Paylocity reported sales of $130.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $629.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $630.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $770.97 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $787.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

PCTY opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

