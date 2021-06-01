Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo stock opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

