Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of BBY opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

