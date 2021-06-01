Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.56.

NYSE BAP opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.85. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

