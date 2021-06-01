Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EBCOY opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39. Ebara has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

