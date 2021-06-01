Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Hold Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,431 shares of company stock worth $20,393,654. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

