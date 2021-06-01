Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $153.57 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

