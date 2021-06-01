Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

