Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of MATW opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

