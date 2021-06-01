BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $108.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 9,556.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

