Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,021,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

