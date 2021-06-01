Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 750,100 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the April 29th total of 448,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $291,218.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.14. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

