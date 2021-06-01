1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the April 29th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

FCCY opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.73.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

