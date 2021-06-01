Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ENS opened at $94.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,172 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

