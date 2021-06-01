Brady Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brady in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the first quarter worth $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the first quarter worth $1,029,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $502,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $104,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,190,003.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,687 shares of company stock worth $1,521,683. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

