NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

In other news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

