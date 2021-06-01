American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.08 million, a PE ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 0.49. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

