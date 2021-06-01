Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $88.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $79.15. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $20.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $90.00 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,519.89.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Monday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,473.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,284.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,926,000 after buying an additional 30,754 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

