Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Thermon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of THR opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Thermon Group by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.