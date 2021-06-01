Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,890. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7,580.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 912.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $210.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.60. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

