Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Up 1.7%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 467.40 ($6.11). 400,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 422,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

A number of brokerages have commented on MOON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 439.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

