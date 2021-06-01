Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,452,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,122 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,704 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.