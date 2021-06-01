Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have outperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both the metrics also improved year over year. The company’s focus on off-premise initiatives, such as curbside delivery, third-party delivery and family meal baskets, bode well. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, its comparable store off-premise sales soared 144% compared with third-quarter 2019. quarter Going forward, the company expects improvement in sales and operating margin on the back of stimulus spending, pent-up demand, continued vaccinations and a lower COVID-19 caseload. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s revenues are likely to be nearly flat to fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 total revenues.”

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CL King restated a neutral rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.82.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.