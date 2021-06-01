Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $269.00 at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $269.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.40.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.63. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $200.34 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
