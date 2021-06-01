Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $269.00 at Morgan Stanley

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $269.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.63. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $200.34 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

