Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Trevena during the first quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 200.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trevena by 81.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

