FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $14.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $168.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

