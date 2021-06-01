SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to be releasing its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $759.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

