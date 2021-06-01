Elastic (ESTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.02.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,736 shares of company stock worth $14,773,087. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.