Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $570.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.