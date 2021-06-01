McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.89 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

