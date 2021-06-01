FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zscaler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.52). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $194.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.06 and its 200 day moving average is $186.89.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,379,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,812 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,133 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

