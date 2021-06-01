Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.59). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%.

XGN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

XGN stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,104 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after buying an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 135,271 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $6,551,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

