HSBC Lowers ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of Hold.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

