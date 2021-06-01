easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.03. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

