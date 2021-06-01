Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
KAPE stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. Kape Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 336 ($4.39). The firm has a market cap of £742.38 million and a P/E ratio of 32.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.36.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
