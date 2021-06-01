Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

KAPE stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. Kape Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 336 ($4.39). The firm has a market cap of £742.38 million and a P/E ratio of 32.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.36.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

